India's Sports Ambitions Surge: New City and Global Events
India is set to develop a sports city at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, inspired by Australia and Qatar. With bids for the 2030 Commonwealth and 2036 Olympic Games, the nation aims high. The venue, a historic sports hub, recently hosted the record-breaking World Para Athletics Championships.
India is embarking on an ambitious project to develop a sports city at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, drawing inspiration from renowned sports infrastructures in Australia and Qatar. This initiative is spearheaded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, which gained key insights from delegations to these nations.
The country is not only targeting infrastructure expansion but also aiming on the global sports stage. India has officially submitted a proposal to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and a bid to organize the 2036 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games. In October 2024, the Indian Olympic Association submitted a Letter of Intent to the International Olympic Committee.
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, constructed for the Asian Games in 1982 and updated for the 2010 Commonwealth Games, continues to play a crucial role in promoting sports under the care of the Sports Authority of India. Its recent successful hosting of the World Para Athletics Championships further solidified India's reputation as a capable organizer at the global level.
(With inputs from agencies.)
