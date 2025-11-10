Left Menu

India's Sports Ambitions Surge: New City and Global Events

India is set to develop a sports city at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, inspired by Australia and Qatar. With bids for the 2030 Commonwealth and 2036 Olympic Games, the nation aims high. The venue, a historic sports hub, recently hosted the record-breaking World Para Athletics Championships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 15:32 IST
India's Sports Ambitions Surge: New City and Global Events
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is embarking on an ambitious project to develop a sports city at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, drawing inspiration from renowned sports infrastructures in Australia and Qatar. This initiative is spearheaded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, which gained key insights from delegations to these nations.

The country is not only targeting infrastructure expansion but also aiming on the global sports stage. India has officially submitted a proposal to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and a bid to organize the 2036 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games. In October 2024, the Indian Olympic Association submitted a Letter of Intent to the International Olympic Committee.

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, constructed for the Asian Games in 1982 and updated for the 2010 Commonwealth Games, continues to play a crucial role in promoting sports under the care of the Sports Authority of India. Its recent successful hosting of the World Para Athletics Championships further solidified India's reputation as a capable organizer at the global level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Daring Daylight Heist: Contractors Firm Robbed

Daring Daylight Heist: Contractors Firm Robbed

 India
2
Chirag Paswan Sets Sights on Bihar 2030 MLA Candidacy

Chirag Paswan Sets Sights on Bihar 2030 MLA Candidacy

 India
3
Bangladesh's Political Turmoil: An Explosive Scenario

Bangladesh's Political Turmoil: An Explosive Scenario

 Bangladesh
4
Global Currencies Shift Amid U.S. Government Reopening Hopes

Global Currencies Shift Amid U.S. Government Reopening Hopes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025