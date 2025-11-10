Left Menu

Lando Norris: On the Cusp of Formula One Glory

Lando Norris is in a strong position to become the Formula One champion after his performance in Sao Paulo, leading his teammate Oscar Piastri by 24 points. Despite challenges from rivals, Norris' consistent results could secure his title if he maintains runner-up finishes in the remaining races.

Updated: 10-11-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:24 IST
Lando Norris stands on the brink of becoming Formula One's next British champion. The McLaren driver, comfortably ahead by 24 points, has the title within his grasp despite challenges from rival Oscar Piastri.

The simplicity of the situation was evident after the Sao Paulo race weekend: Norris now leads the championship standings, and unless he suffers unexpected setbacks, he's poised to clinch the title. With three crucial races remaining, including Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi, the pressure mounts for his teammates and competitors to stage a comeback.

While Norris, 25, maintains a pragmatic approach, acknowledging that anything can happen, he's well aware of his favorable position. McLaren has tempered expectations for Las Vegas, but there's still optimism with improvements made this season, especially looking forward to races in Abu Dhabi and Qatar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

