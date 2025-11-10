Left Menu

Ganguly Backs Shami for India's National Squad Return

Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has voiced strong support for veteran bowler Mohammed Shami's return to India's national cricket teams. Despite Shami's recent sidelining over fitness concerns, Ganguly emphasizes the player's fitness and skill. Shami's strong Ranji performances bolster his case for an international comeback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:58 IST
Mohammed Shami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former India captain and ex-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has thrown his weight behind veteran paceman Mohammed Shami's inclusion in the national squad across all formats. Despite his recent exclusion from India's 15-member squad for the home Test series against South Africa, Ganguly believes Shami deserves a spot.

Shami, aged 35, was overlooked owing to reported fitness concerns, despite an impressive showing for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy. With 15 wickets at an average of 10.46 from four innings, including a notable 5/38 against Gujarat, Shami's form is undeniable. Ganguly maintains that Shami's skills make him indispensable.

"Mohammed Shami is fit and bowling exceptionally well," Ganguly stated at a recent event. He remains confident Shami's career isn't over. Previously, chief selector Ajit Agarkar cited Shami's lack of recent matches as a reason for his exclusion, while Shami countered by asserting that communication with selectors wasn't his responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

