Samrat Rana's Golden Triumph at ISSF World Championships

Young Indian shooter Samrat Rana delivered a stunning performance to secure the men's 10m air pistol gold at the prestigious ISSF World Championships, making history as the first Indian to achieve this feat in an Olympic discipline.

Contributing to India's solid placing, Samrat's win helped the country clinch the team gold, with India moving up the medal tally to third place. The 20-year-old from Karnal showcased remarkable skill, scoring 243.7 in the final to surpass China's Hu Kai.

Coached by his father, Samrat displayed an unwavering focus, building on his junior success to triumph on the senior stage. While Varun Tomar also performed admirably, securing bronze, it was Samrat's poise in the finale that left an indelible mark on the competition.