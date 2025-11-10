Left Menu

Samrat Rana's Golden Triumph at ISSF World Championships

Young shooter Samrat Rana clinched gold in the men's 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Championships, marking a historic victory as the first Indian to achieve this in an Olympic discipline. His win propelled India to third in the medal tally, also contributing to the team's gold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:02 IST
Samrat Rana's Golden Triumph at ISSF World Championships
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Young Indian shooter Samrat Rana delivered a stunning performance to secure the men's 10m air pistol gold at the prestigious ISSF World Championships, making history as the first Indian to achieve this feat in an Olympic discipline.

Contributing to India's solid placing, Samrat's win helped the country clinch the team gold, with India moving up the medal tally to third place. The 20-year-old from Karnal showcased remarkable skill, scoring 243.7 in the final to surpass China's Hu Kai.

Coached by his father, Samrat displayed an unwavering focus, building on his junior success to triumph on the senior stage. While Varun Tomar also performed admirably, securing bronze, it was Samrat's poise in the finale that left an indelible mark on the competition.

TRENDING

1
Key Contests and Security Tightened Ahead of Bihar's Crucial Second Polling Phase

Key Contests and Security Tightened Ahead of Bihar's Crucial Second Polling ...

 India
2
Warren Buffett Endorses Successor Greg Abel as New Berkshire Hathaway CEO

Warren Buffett Endorses Successor Greg Abel as New Berkshire Hathaway CEO

 Global
3
COP30: United in Climate Crisis Combat as Global Unity Shifts

COP30: United in Climate Crisis Combat as Global Unity Shifts

 Global
4
Migael Pretorius Returns: Somerset's Crucial Overseas Asset for 2026

Migael Pretorius Returns: Somerset's Crucial Overseas Asset for 2026

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025