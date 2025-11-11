Left Menu

PGA Tour Returns to Asheville After 86 Years with Biltmore Championship

The PGA Tour is set to return to Asheville, North Carolina, for the first time in 86 years with the Biltmore Championship, scheduled from September 17-20, 2026. This event, part of the FedEx Cup Fall series, will occur at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove, adding to North Carolina's rich golfing history.

The PGA Tour marks a historic return to the Blue Ridge Mountains as it announces the Biltmore Championship in Asheville, North Carolina, scheduled for September 2026. This marks the first PGA event in the area in over eight decades, adding a prestigious stop to the tour's fall calendar.

Set against the stunning backdrop of The Cliffs at Walnut Cove, a Jack Nicklaus designed course, the event will run from September 17-20 and is part of a growing lineup of fall tournaments sponsored by prominent entities like the Biltmore Estate and Explore Asheville.

With other significant golf events already taking place in North Carolina, like the Truist Championship in Charlotte and the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, the Biltmore Championship strengthens the state's standing as a golf destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

