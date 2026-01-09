Left Menu

Germany Poised for World Cup Redemption in North Carolina

Germany's national soccer team will base their World Cup preparations in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Utilizing Wake Forest University's facilities, they aim to minimize travel and optimize focus. Under coach Julian Nagelsmann, the team seeks to reclaim their global football status after underwhelming performances in recent years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:04 IST
Germany Poised for World Cup Redemption in North Carolina
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany's national soccer team is setting up base in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, as they contend for the FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the United States this year. The four-time world champions have chosen the Graylyn Estate for accommodations and Wake Forest University's facilities for training purposes, the German Football Association announced on Friday.

Placed in Group E, Germany will face off against Ecuador, Curacao, and Ivory Coast. By staying in Winston-Salem, they aim to reduce travel time ensuring players can focus on training. "The most crucial aspect from a coaching perspective is proximity to the pitches," said head coach Julian Nagelsmann. Three soccer fields are available, meeting all their sporting requirements accessible within ten minutes by foot or bike.

The team will fly from Frankfurt to Chicago on June 2 for a final friendly against the United States before heading to Winston-Salem. With opening matches lined up against Curacao in Houston, Texas, and subsequent games in Toronto and New York, Germany is determined to overcome recent tournaments' early exits and restore their global prominence in the soccer scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran's Economic Unrest: From Currency Crash to Nationwide Protests

Iran's Economic Unrest: From Currency Crash to Nationwide Protests

 United Arab Emirates
2
Daring Robbery Attempt Foiled in Greater Noida Elevator

Daring Robbery Attempt Foiled in Greater Noida Elevator

 India
3
38 Bangladeshi Nationals Set for Deportation from India

38 Bangladeshi Nationals Set for Deportation from India

 India
4
Netherlands Navigates Uncharted Waters with Minority Cabinet Formation

Netherlands Navigates Uncharted Waters with Minority Cabinet Formation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026