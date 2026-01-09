Germany Poised for World Cup Redemption in North Carolina

Germany's national soccer team is setting up base in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, as they contend for the FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the United States this year. The four-time world champions have chosen the Graylyn Estate for accommodations and Wake Forest University's facilities for training purposes, the German Football Association announced on Friday.

Placed in Group E, Germany will face off against Ecuador, Curacao, and Ivory Coast. By staying in Winston-Salem, they aim to reduce travel time ensuring players can focus on training. "The most crucial aspect from a coaching perspective is proximity to the pitches," said head coach Julian Nagelsmann. Three soccer fields are available, meeting all their sporting requirements accessible within ten minutes by foot or bike.

The team will fly from Frankfurt to Chicago on June 2 for a final friendly against the United States before heading to Winston-Salem. With opening matches lined up against Curacao in Houston, Texas, and subsequent games in Toronto and New York, Germany is determined to overcome recent tournaments' early exits and restore their global prominence in the soccer scene.

