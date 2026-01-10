PGA Tour Unveils Revamped FedEx Cup Fall Schedule

The PGA Tour has revealed a revamped FedEx Cup Fall schedule comprised of eight tournaments, with significant changes including new events in Asheville, North Carolina, and Austin, Texas. This announcement comes as part of the tour's ongoing efforts to keep the competition dynamic and cater to player preferences.

Notably, the schedule omits the Sanderson Farms Championship, a staple in Mississippi since 1968, and the Procore Championship in Napa, California. Despite the changes, Sanderson Farms will extend its support into 2025, while Procore signed a two-year deal for a future leading event in the fall.

The upcoming fall lineup begins with the Biltmore Championship in Asheville and includes the Good Good Championship in Austin. Additionally, minor scheduling shifts have been made, such as moving the Mexico Open to encourage a tour through Mexico. The season aims to host 45 tournaments, offering players opportunities to secure top positions and exemptions.