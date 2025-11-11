Left Menu

Ben Stokes in 'Beast Mode' as England Gears Up for Ashes Opener

England's opener Ben Duckett calls captain Ben Stokes 'the most important man' in the team ahead of the Ashes against Australia, praising Stokes' rigorous training. With Pat Cummins absent due to injury, Duckett sees an advantage for England as they aim to win their first away Ashes series since 2011.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 11:37 IST
Ben Stokes (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Australia

In the lead-up to the Ashes opener, England's Ben Duckett has lauded captain Ben Stokes as the 'most important man' on the team, remarking on his exceptional and intense training regimen. Duckett described Stokes as being in 'beast mode', a testament to his determination and work ethic ahead of the crucial series.

The highly anticipated clash between Australia and England is set to commence on November 21 in Perth. While Steve Smith will captain the Australian side, notable absences include Pat Cummins due to injury, offering England a potential edge. Duckett expressed hope that Stokes remains fit across all five tests and highlighted his importance when bowling.

Duckett further noted the lack of 'baggage' within the predominantly younger England squad, contrasting it with the more seasoned Australian lineup. He acknowledged Cummins as a formidable bowler whose absence in the first Test could benefit England, despite the desire to compete against top-tier talent.

England seeks to break a decade-long drought by securing their first away Ashes series win since 2011. Both teams have announced their squads, with Smith leading Australia and Stokes at the helm for England.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

