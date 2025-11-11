David Raum: Germany's Unifying Force on the Road to World Cup Glory

David Raum, the fullback for Germany, has emerged as an indispensable part of the national squad as they aim to secure their spot in the World Cup. Despite his pivotal role, Raum prefers to let other stars bask in the spotlight.

Known as the squad's 'chewing gum' by coach Julian Nagelsmann, Raum has been praised for his ability to foster unity among teammates. With 32 caps to his name, the 27-year-old defender values his personal connections within the team, ensuring strong cohesion as they prepare for decisive matches against Luxembourg and Slovakia.

Germany, currently leading Group A, needs two wins to guarantee automatic qualification. As the team captain at RB Leipzig, Raum draws strength from his leadership responsibilities, channeling that energy into his performances on the field. With a deep run at the World Cup on the horizon, Germany looks to overcome previous early exits.

