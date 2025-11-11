Left Menu

David Raum: Germany's Unifying Force on the Road to World Cup Glory

David Raum, a key player for Germany, is content to let his teammates shine as the national team closes in on World Cup qualification. Described as the squad's 'chewing gum' for his unifying role, Raum's leadership and skills are crucial in Germany's quest for victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wolfsburg | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:56 IST
David Raum: Germany's Unifying Force on the Road to World Cup Glory
  • Country:
  • Germany

David Raum, the fullback for Germany, has emerged as an indispensable part of the national squad as they aim to secure their spot in the World Cup. Despite his pivotal role, Raum prefers to let other stars bask in the spotlight.

Known as the squad's 'chewing gum' by coach Julian Nagelsmann, Raum has been praised for his ability to foster unity among teammates. With 32 caps to his name, the 27-year-old defender values his personal connections within the team, ensuring strong cohesion as they prepare for decisive matches against Luxembourg and Slovakia.

Germany, currently leading Group A, needs two wins to guarantee automatic qualification. As the team captain at RB Leipzig, Raum draws strength from his leadership responsibilities, channeling that energy into his performances on the field. With a deep run at the World Cup on the horizon, Germany looks to overcome previous early exits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress and VBA Forge Strategic Alliance for Nanded Polls

Congress and VBA Forge Strategic Alliance for Nanded Polls

 India
2
CBI Probes Odisha's Multi-Crore Recruitment Scam

CBI Probes Odisha's Multi-Crore Recruitment Scam

 India
3
BLS International Services Sees Robust Profit Growth in Q2

BLS International Services Sees Robust Profit Growth in Q2

 India
4
Awfis Space Solutions Faces Profit Decline Amidst Growth

Awfis Space Solutions Faces Profit Decline Amidst Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025