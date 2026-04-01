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Doug Leone Returns as Sequoia's Chairman Amidst Leadership Shift

Sequoia Capital has appointed former senior steward Doug Leone as its chairman. Leone, instrumental since 1988, remains a pivotal figure in the firm known for backing tech giants like Google and Apple. Leadership transitions in 2025 saw Roelof Botha step down, making way for Alfred Lin and Pat Grady as co-stewards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 06:41 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 06:41 IST
Doug Leone Returns as Sequoia's Chairman Amidst Leadership Shift

Doug Leone has reclaimed a significant position as the chairman of Sequoia Capital, as announced by partners on X. The move signals continuity and confidence in his leadership during a time of significant change in the tech venture capital landscape.

Having first joined Sequoia in 1988, Leone played a crucial role in propelling the firm to the forefront of venture capital, with investments in tech titans such as Google, Apple, and Cisco. After passing the senior steward mantle to Roelof Botha in 2022, Leone remained active as a general partner in existing funds.

Botha's departure as managing partner in 2025 marked a shift, with the appointment of Alfred Lin and Pat Grady as co-stewards. Leone's return underscores his continued impact and adaptability in navigating the evolving tech industry, promising a dynamic phase for Sequoia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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