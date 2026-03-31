Shake-Up in Paraguay's Economic Leadership

In a significant political development, Carlos Fernandez, Paraguay's Minister of Economy and Finance, has resigned from his post, according to Javier Gimenez, chief of staff to President Santiago Pena, on Tuesday.

Gimenez emphasized that this transition is a decision made by the executive branch, specifically the president himself.

As the search for a permanent successor begins, Presidential adviser Juan Jose Galeano will step in as interim minister, with a decision on a long-term replacement expected following the Easter holiday.