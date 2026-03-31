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Shake-Up in Paraguay's Economic Leadership

Paraguay's Minister of Economy and Finance, Carlos Fernandez, has stepped down from his position, as announced by President Santiago Pena's chief of staff, Javier Gimenez. The reshuffle was directed by the executive branch. Juan Jose Galeano will temporarily assume the role until a permanent appointment is made after Easter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:05 IST
Shake-Up in Paraguay's Economic Leadership
Carlos Fernandez

In a significant political development, Carlos Fernandez, Paraguay's Minister of Economy and Finance, has resigned from his post, according to Javier Gimenez, chief of staff to President Santiago Pena, on Tuesday.

Gimenez emphasized that this transition is a decision made by the executive branch, specifically the president himself.

As the search for a permanent successor begins, Presidential adviser Juan Jose Galeano will step in as interim minister, with a decision on a long-term replacement expected following the Easter holiday.

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