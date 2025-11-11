Heightened Security in Kolkata Ahead of Crucial India-South Africa Test

Following the recent blast in Delhi, heightened security measures have been implemented in Kolkata ahead of the first cricket Test between India and South Africa at Eden Gardens, scheduled for this week. This initiative was confirmed by a senior police official on Tuesday.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma convened a virtual meeting with various officers to discuss increased security efforts throughout the city and preparedness for any emergencies. Emphasizing the importance of peace and safety, Commissioner Verma assured that thorough arrangements have been made for the teams and management involved in the event.

In addition to deploying more personnel at ticket sale points and intensifying patrolling, police and senior Army officials have reviewed security plans at the stadium. Emphasis has been placed on monitoring potential threats, particularly from foreign nationals and traders from neighboring regions, to prevent exploitation by extremist elements.

