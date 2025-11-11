Tense Draws and Strategic Plays: Highlights from FIDE World Cup Round 4

In a gripping Round 4 of the FIDE World Cup 2025, Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, Karthik Venkataraman, and P Harikrishna navigated the challenge of playing Black to secure drawn outcomes. Meanwhile, R Praggnanandhaa narrowly avoided defeat against GM Daniil Dubov after overcoming a critical pawn misstep.

Arjun Erigaisi, playing second-seed, opted for a swift 20-move draw against Hungarian GM Peter Leko. Leko, competing individually after six years, steered clear of risks against a strong rook deployment from Arjun, preferring a draw by repetition strategy. He now faces the task of playing Black, while Erigaisi aims for victory to progress further.

Elsewhere, chess stalwart GM Levon Aronian clinched a win against GM Radoslaw Wojtaszek, aided by strategic white-piece play. GM Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara outmaneuvered GM Alexey Sarana in an impressive demonstration with black pieces. Despite a tense mistake by Praggnanandhaa, both Dubov and he salvaged a draw after strategic time maneuvers.

