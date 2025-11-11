Alcaraz Eyes Year-End No. 1 Ranking

Carlos Alcaraz stands on the brink of securing the year-ending No. 1 ranking in men's tennis. The Spanish sensation rallied from behind to defeat Taylor Fritz 6-7 (2), 7-5, 6-3 at the ATP Finals on Tuesday, inching closer to his goal with his second victory at the season-ending event for the world's top eight players.

To clinch the prestigious No. 1 spot for the second time in his burgeoning career, Alcaraz needs either a win against Lorenzo Musetti in his final group match or progress to the semifinals. A defeat for Alex de Minaur against Musetti could also favor Alcaraz's pathway. However, should he falter and Jannik Sinner remain undefeated, Sinner will seize the No. 1 ranking.

Throughout the match, Alcaraz displayed resilience, overcoming 14 aces from Fritz while producing 47 winners. He currently leads the Jimmy Connors group, with Fritz holding a 1-1 record, and both De Minaur and Musetti at 0-1. Notably, Sinner tops his group after a solid victory against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

(With inputs from agencies.)