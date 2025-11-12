Fritz's Near-Upset Against Alcaraz: Clinical Precision Was Key

Taylor Fritz put up a valiant effort against Carlos Alcaraz, the world number one, at the ATP Finals on Tuesday. The thrilling three-set encounter showcased Fritz's talent, as he claimed the first set with a decisive tiebreak performance. However, missed opportunities led to a narrow defeat for the American player.

Despite playing some exceptional tennis in the initial sets, Fritz acknowledged that he failed to capitalize on key moments. "I wasn't as clinical with the short put-away balls on big points," Fritz admitted, reflecting on the crucial break point opportunities he couldn't convert during the second set.

As Alcaraz seized control in the final set, Fritz's performance was visibly affected by a persistent knee injury that has plagued him for much of the year. With Fritz set to face Alex de Minaur in his last group game, the pressure remains high to clinch a win despite his ongoing physical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)