Young Cricket Prodigy Pranay Sharma Shines in Delhi

Pranay Sharma, a budding cricket talent from Delhi, is making waves in the U-16 league. Balancing academics and sports, he's demonstrated remarkable leadership and skill, achieving notable runs and wickets. Inspired by cricket legends and driven by passion, Pranay aspires for a future in national cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 11:50 IST
Fifteen-year-old Pranay Sharmaposing with trophy (Photo: Pranay Sharma). Image Credit: ANI
Fifteen-year-old Pranay Sharma is quickly becoming a rising star in Delhi's cricket scene. A left-arm orthodox spinner and right-handed batsman from Bosco Public School, Sharma balances his academic life with an unwavering commitment to cricket. His impressive performances have set him apart as a leader in the junior cricket circuit.

Currently serving as captain of the Pelican U-16 team in the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) U-16 League 2025-26, Pranay has made his mark with consistently strong performances. In just three league matches, he has amassed 295 runs, including a standout 159* and a 98, along with six wickets taken at an impressive economy rate, proving essential to his team's early success.

Pranay's cricket credentials are already well-established. He was the top wicket-taker in the Delhi Zonal U-17 Tournament of 2024 and represented the Central Zone at the CBSE Nationals 2025, where he helped clinch a bronze medal. With a career boasting over 4,300 runs and 520 wickets, Pranay's aspirations are set high. Drawing inspiration from cricket greats like Yuvraj Singh and Ravindra Jadeja and supported by his family, he aims to don the India jersey in the future.

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

Latest News

