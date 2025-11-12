Left Menu

Hazlewood's Hamstring Hurdle: Ashes Opener Looms with Injury Woes

Josh Hazlewood, Australian cricketer, underwent scans for a hamstring injury shortly before the Ashes series. Despite skipper Pat Cummins dismissing serious concerns, both Hazlewood and Sean Abbott are under medical watch. The upcoming test series against England is scheduled to start on November 21 in Perth.

Updated: 12-11-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 11:55 IST
Josh Hazlewood
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian cricketer Josh Hazlewood has raised concerns after undergoing scans for a potential hamstring injury sustained during a domestic game at the Sydney Cricket Ground. This development occurs as captain Pat Cummins seeks to quell fears about Hazlewood's availability for the Ashes test series opener.

The injury developments are concerning as both Hazlewood and fellow fast bowler Sean Abbott, named as a test squad back-up, were seen seeking medical attention after their match against Victoria in the Sheffield Shield. Despite worries, Cummins appeared optimistic about Hazlewood's condition.

With Abbott's status still uncertain, Cummins emphasized caution, stating that the team is a week away from the series, making it crucial to assess the players' fitness thoroughly. The Ashes series begins in Perth on November 21, followed by matches in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

