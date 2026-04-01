Anthropic Partners with Australia for AI Economic Insights

Anthropic has announced a significant collaboration with the Australian government, centered on sharing its economic index data to track and analyze artificial intelligence (AI) adoption within the nation's economy. This partnership aims to assess AI's impacts on jobs and workers.

The agreement outlines that the creator of the AI model Claude will provide insights on emerging AI capabilities and potential risks. Additionally, Anthropic will participate in joint safety evaluations and pursue collaborative AI research with Australian universities. Investment initiatives in data center infrastructure and energy development across Australia are also part of the proposal.

In commenting on the collaboration, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei highlighted Australia's commitment to AI safety as a foundational element for ethical AI progress. During his visit to Canberra, where he will confer with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Amodei affirmed the formal nature of this collaboration. This deal aligns with other international agreements in the US, UK, and Japan, as Australia maneuvers AI integration without specific legislative guidance, opting instead for existing laws and voluntary guidelines. Labor's National AI Plan advocates for widespread AI integration, emphasizing data center investment and skill-building across the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)