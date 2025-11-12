Strategic Stalemates and Surprises: Highlights of the FIDE Chess World Cup

Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi strategically drew his first game during the fourth round of the FIDE Chess World Cup, keeping his ambitions alive for securing a spot in the Candidates. The event witnessed all Indian contenders drawing their matches, maintaining their positions in this competitive tournament.

Out of 16 games on the day, only two concluded decisively. Armenian-turned-American Levon Aronian bested Poland's Radoslav Wojtaszek, while Jose Martinez continued his impressive performance, defeating Slovenia's Alexey Sarana. The competition remains intense as only five Indian players out of 32 continue to compete for top positions.

Chess experts closely observed as Arjun handled the Sicilian Taimanov opening skillfully against Peter Leko. Meanwhile, Praggnanandhaa maintained control amid tactical challenges from Daniil Dubov. As the tournament progresses, anticipation builds over whether these strategic stalemates will shift into remarkable victories in the next rounds.

