Dhruv Jurel to Lead India in South Africa Test Opener

Dhruv Jurel will play as wicketkeeper-batter in the opening Test against South Africa, while Nitish Reddy may not be included. Jurel's impressive performance in recent matches secured his spot as a batsman, as Rishabh Pant returns as the team's primary wicketkeeper.

Updated: 12-11-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 14:18 IST
India's cricket team has announced Dhruv Jurel will take the field as wicketkeeper-batter in the opening Test against South Africa, commencing this Friday. His stellar form over the past six months, including scoring two centuries against South Africa A, has cemented his selection.

Despite the anticipation, Nitish Reddy is likely to be benched for this critical series, as India strategizes to adapt to the match conditions. Assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate reiterated that Reddy did not play much in Australia, and in light of the series' significance, the decision aligns with tactical necessities.

Additionally, Rishabh Pant resumes his responsibilities as the primary wicketkeeper, but Jurel's batting prowess, highlighted by his impressive sequence of scores, has earned him a separate spot in the lineup. Jurel's recent form boasts three hundreds, including a Test century, securing his undeniable place in the team.

