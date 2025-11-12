Golf Stars Shine at Spectacular DP World India Championships

The DP World India Golf Championships are set to return next year as a regular fixture on the Tour calendar. This prestigious event recently concluded in Delhi, showcasing some of golf's biggest stars, including World No. 2 Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.

McIlroy was particularly impressed by India's hospitality and cultural vibrancy, highlighted by a spectacular Diwali party where he mingled with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The tournament, featuring a total prize purse of USD four million, attracted unprecedented crowds to the Delhi Golf Club, marking it as the richest golf event ever in India.

DP World's leadership, including Group Deputy CEO and CFO Yuvraj Narayan, expressed excitement over the event's success, emphasizing how such tournaments enhance the game's growth and accessibility globally. With 42 tournaments across 26 countries, the DP World Tour continues to expand its international footprint.

