Left Menu

Golf Stars Shine at Spectacular DP World India Championships

The DP World India Golf Championships, featuring stars like Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, captivated audiences with dazzling performances and cultural highlights such as a Diwali party with Sachin Tendulkar. The event in Delhi was a monumental success, marking growth in golf's global accessibility and presence in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 12-11-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 16:55 IST
Golf Stars Shine at Spectacular DP World India Championships
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The DP World India Golf Championships are set to return next year as a regular fixture on the Tour calendar. This prestigious event recently concluded in Delhi, showcasing some of golf's biggest stars, including World No. 2 Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.

McIlroy was particularly impressed by India's hospitality and cultural vibrancy, highlighted by a spectacular Diwali party where he mingled with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The tournament, featuring a total prize purse of USD four million, attracted unprecedented crowds to the Delhi Golf Club, marking it as the richest golf event ever in India.

DP World's leadership, including Group Deputy CEO and CFO Yuvraj Narayan, expressed excitement over the event's success, emphasizing how such tournaments enhance the game's growth and accessibility globally. With 42 tournaments across 26 countries, the DP World Tour continues to expand its international footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France Honors Paris Attack Victims Amid World Cup Qualifier

France Honors Paris Attack Victims Amid World Cup Qualifier

 Global
2
Mindteck Shows Steady Growth Amid Leadership Changes in Q2 2026

Mindteck Shows Steady Growth Amid Leadership Changes in Q2 2026

 India
3
Starmer Faces Leadership Challenge Rumors Amid Falling Poll Numbers

Starmer Faces Leadership Challenge Rumors Amid Falling Poll Numbers

 Global
4
Madhya Pradesh CM Champions NGO Collaboration at Birsa Munda Anniversary Meet

Madhya Pradesh CM Champions NGO Collaboration at Birsa Munda Anniversary Mee...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025