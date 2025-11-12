Left Menu

Laura Wolvaardt is named ICC Women's Player of the Month for October 2025, thanks to her leadership and stellar batting at the Women's Cricket World Cup. She amassed 470 runs in eight ODIs with an average of 67.14. Her remarkable century against England led South Africa to their first World Cup final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 16:58 IST
Laura Wolvaardt Shines as ICC's Player of the Month
Laura Wolvaardt (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
South Africa's cricket captain, Laura Wolvaardt, has been awarded the prestigious ICC Women's Player of the Month for October 2025, recognizing her exceptional contributions both as a leader and with the bat. Exemplifying excellence at the Women's Cricket World Cup, Wolvaardt emerged as the highest run-scorer, demonstrating remarkable consistency.

In reflecting on the award, Wolvaardt expressed her thrill in receiving such honor following the team's extraordinary World Cup performances in India. 'Winning this award is a tribute to the intense matches and remarkable displays our team put forth in a historic tournament for women's cricket,' she remarked.

Despite a rocky start, South Africa rebounded spectacularly, with Wolvaardt's batting prowess becoming a cornerstone of their success. Her heroic 169-run knock against England in the semi-final sealed South Africa's historic advance to their first-ever World Cup final, cementing her status as an indispensable figure in women's cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

