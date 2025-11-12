India's New High Performance Basketball Hub Ignites Cultural Revolution
The Basketball Federation of India and ACG Sports have introduced a High Performance Centre in Bengaluru to foster a new generation of basketball talent. The facility offers state-of-the-art amenities and aims to elevate the sport nationwide with the forthcoming inaugural India Basketball League.
In a bid to nurture a new generation of talent, the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) alongside ACG Sports Pvt Ltd has launched a cutting-edge High Performance Centre in Bengaluru.
Situated at the Lakshyan Academy, the center boasts three FIBA-standard courts, an advanced strength-and-conditioning gym, and a 25-meter world-class swimming pool.
According to BFI President Aadhav Arjuna, the India Basketball League aims to create national heroes and build a resonant basketball culture across India, with the center setting new standards for Indian sport.
