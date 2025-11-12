India's New High Performance Basketball Hub Ignites Cultural Revolution

In a bid to nurture a new generation of talent, the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) alongside ACG Sports Pvt Ltd has launched a cutting-edge High Performance Centre in Bengaluru.

Situated at the Lakshyan Academy, the center boasts three FIBA-standard courts, an advanced strength-and-conditioning gym, and a 25-meter world-class swimming pool.

According to BFI President Aadhav Arjuna, the India Basketball League aims to create national heroes and build a resonant basketball culture across India, with the center setting new standards for Indian sport.

