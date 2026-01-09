Left Menu

Atmanirbharta: India's Path to Credible Growth

Shaktikanta Das highlighted India's strategic journey towards self-reliance amid global trade challenges. Addressing the Bibek Debroy Lecture, he emphasized 'Atmanirbharta' as India's core principle, aiming for economic resilience and reduced foreign dependency. This path positions India for sustainable growth and enhances its global credibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 23:05 IST
Atmanirbharta: India's Path to Credible Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid looming global trade uncertainties, Shaktikanta Das, principal secretary to the prime minister, emphasized India's pivot towards 'Atmanirbharta' during the inaugural Bibek Debroy Memorial Lecture.

Das articulated that this strategy for self-reliance is not about isolation but building domestic resilience and competence, crucial under current geopolitical strains.

This vision, he noted, enhances India's economic sustainability and foreign policy autonomy, allowing it to navigate international challenges and pursue the goal of 'Viksit Bharat.'

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan's Bold Move: Tiger Relocation Sparks Conservation Success

Rajasthan's Bold Move: Tiger Relocation Sparks Conservation Success

 India
2
Justice for Ankita: CBI Probe into Resort Receptionist's Murder

Justice for Ankita: CBI Probe into Resort Receptionist's Murder

 India
3
Swift Police Action on Solan Assault Case Quashes Law and Order Allegations

Swift Police Action on Solan Assault Case Quashes Law and Order Allegations

 India
4
National Shooting Coach Faces Sexual Assault Allegations Amidst Nationwide Hunt

National Shooting Coach Faces Sexual Assault Allegations Amidst Nationwide H...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026