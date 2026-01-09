Atmanirbharta: India's Path to Credible Growth
Shaktikanta Das highlighted India's strategic journey towards self-reliance amid global trade challenges. Addressing the Bibek Debroy Lecture, he emphasized 'Atmanirbharta' as India's core principle, aiming for economic resilience and reduced foreign dependency. This path positions India for sustainable growth and enhances its global credibility.
Amid looming global trade uncertainties, Shaktikanta Das, principal secretary to the prime minister, emphasized India's pivot towards 'Atmanirbharta' during the inaugural Bibek Debroy Memorial Lecture.
Das articulated that this strategy for self-reliance is not about isolation but building domestic resilience and competence, crucial under current geopolitical strains.
This vision, he noted, enhances India's economic sustainability and foreign policy autonomy, allowing it to navigate international challenges and pursue the goal of 'Viksit Bharat.'