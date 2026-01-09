Atmanirbharta: India's Path to Credible Growth

Amid looming global trade uncertainties, Shaktikanta Das, principal secretary to the prime minister, emphasized India's pivot towards 'Atmanirbharta' during the inaugural Bibek Debroy Memorial Lecture.

Das articulated that this strategy for self-reliance is not about isolation but building domestic resilience and competence, crucial under current geopolitical strains.

This vision, he noted, enhances India's economic sustainability and foreign policy autonomy, allowing it to navigate international challenges and pursue the goal of 'Viksit Bharat.'