Haryana Honors Shafali Verma for World Cup Triumph
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini honored Shafali Verma, a member of India's Women's World Cup-winning cricket team, with a shawl, a Rs 1.50 crore cheque, and a 'Grade A' sports gradation certificate. Shafali's achievements have inspired budding athletes in Haryana and across the nation.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini recognized Shafali Verma, a member of the victorious Indian Women's World Cup cricket team, with accolades at an official ceremony.
Verma, who played a pivotal role in securing the championship, received a shawl, Rs 1.50 crore, and a 'Grade A' sports gradation certificate. The chief minister praised her for bringing international glory to Haryana and India.
The Haryana government is actively promoting sports, nurturing talent through nearly 2,000 sports nurseries. Shafali's stellar performance has inspired the state, reinforcing Haryana's commitment to fostering athletic prowess.
