Left Menu

Grill'd Burger Promotion Sparks 'Curse' Claims on Piastri's F1 Journey

Australian restaurant chain Grill'd has apologized for a perceived 'curse' on Oscar Piastri's Formula One performance due to their burger promotion. The McLaren driver has faced challenges since the promotion, with no podium finishes and falling behind his teammate in points. Fans and conspiracy theorists suggest a correlation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:14 IST
Grill'd Burger Promotion Sparks 'Curse' Claims on Piastri's F1 Journey

In an unexpected twist, Australian restaurant chain Grill'd has found itself in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. Fans of Formula One driver Oscar Piastri have jokingly linked a 'curse' to the chain's burger promotion coinciding with his recent struggles on the track.

The Piastri 81 Burger, introduced in March ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, was meant to celebrate the Melbourne native's success. However, since the promotion's relaunch in September, Piastri has not seen the podium. This has fueled online conspiracy theories suggesting the burger is bad luck.

Despite humorous fan reactions pleading for the promotion to end, Grill'd defended their support for Piastri, calling him an 'Aussie hero'. The chain assured that the promotion was never intended to impact the driver's performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Fast-Tracks TB Reduction: A Beacon of Medical Progress

India Fast-Tracks TB Reduction: A Beacon of Medical Progress

 India
2
Controversial U.S. Strikes in the Caribbean Stir Debate at G7

Controversial U.S. Strikes in the Caribbean Stir Debate at G7

 Global
3
Zelenskiy Faces Political Turmoil Amid Major Corruption Scandal

Zelenskiy Faces Political Turmoil Amid Major Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Flight Delays Plummet as House Votes on Shutdown Resolution

Flight Delays Plummet as House Votes on Shutdown Resolution

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025