Grill'd Burger Promotion Sparks 'Curse' Claims on Piastri's F1 Journey

In an unexpected twist, Australian restaurant chain Grill'd has found itself in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. Fans of Formula One driver Oscar Piastri have jokingly linked a 'curse' to the chain's burger promotion coinciding with his recent struggles on the track.

The Piastri 81 Burger, introduced in March ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, was meant to celebrate the Melbourne native's success. However, since the promotion's relaunch in September, Piastri has not seen the podium. This has fueled online conspiracy theories suggesting the burger is bad luck.

Despite humorous fan reactions pleading for the promotion to end, Grill'd defended their support for Piastri, calling him an 'Aussie hero'. The chain assured that the promotion was never intended to impact the driver's performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)