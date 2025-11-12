Shafali Verma: Haryana's Cricketing Pride Honored by Chief Minister Saini

In a ceremony graced by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, India's cricket star Shafali Verma was honored for her remarkable contribution to the Women's Cricket World Cup victory.

Verma, now the state's brand ambassador, received a grand salute with a shawl, a Rs 1.50 crore cheque, and a 'Grade A' sports gradation certificate. Saini expressed his admiration, highlighting how this accolade will motivate Haryana's youth.

Beyond state borders, Shafali's success resonates as a national inspiration, emphasizing her message encouraging the young athletes of Haryana to believe in themselves and strive for national pride on the sports field.

(With inputs from agencies.)