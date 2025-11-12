Left Menu

Indian Football at Crossroads: A Looming Crisis

The crisis in Indian football has reached Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. A deadlock persists between the national federation and ISL clubs. I-League clubs demand a common league partner. AIFF's bid for a new commercial partner received no responses, delaying the ISL season. Players express desperation over the situation.

Updated: 12-11-2025 23:02 IST

The crisis in Indian football has intensified, reaching the attention of Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. A meeting between the national federation and CEOs of Indian Super League (ISL) clubs failed to resolve the deadlock halting domestic football activities.

I-League club representatives skipped the meeting due to short notice but plan to meet the minister the following day. They seek a 'common league partner' for all divisions, including ISL and I-League, to ensure consistent growth across tiers.

The AIFF's attempt to secure a new commercial partner has stalled, leaving the ISL's start in limbo. Top players express their desperation, urging for resolution as they face uncertainty affecting their livelihoods.

