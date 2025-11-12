Indian Football at Crossroads: A Looming Crisis
The crisis in Indian football has reached Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. A deadlock persists between the national federation and ISL clubs. I-League clubs demand a common league partner. AIFF's bid for a new commercial partner received no responses, delaying the ISL season. Players express desperation over the situation.
The crisis in Indian football has intensified, reaching the attention of Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. A meeting between the national federation and CEOs of Indian Super League (ISL) clubs failed to resolve the deadlock halting domestic football activities.
I-League club representatives skipped the meeting due to short notice but plan to meet the minister the following day. They seek a 'common league partner' for all divisions, including ISL and I-League, to ensure consistent growth across tiers.
The AIFF's attempt to secure a new commercial partner has stalled, leaving the ISL's start in limbo. Top players express their desperation, urging for resolution as they face uncertainty affecting their livelihoods.