Indian Football at Crossroads: A Looming Crisis

The crisis in Indian football has intensified, reaching the attention of Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. A meeting between the national federation and CEOs of Indian Super League (ISL) clubs failed to resolve the deadlock halting domestic football activities.

I-League club representatives skipped the meeting due to short notice but plan to meet the minister the following day. They seek a 'common league partner' for all divisions, including ISL and I-League, to ensure consistent growth across tiers.

The AIFF's attempt to secure a new commercial partner has stalled, leaving the ISL's start in limbo. Top players express their desperation, urging for resolution as they face uncertainty affecting their livelihoods.