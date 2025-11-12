Sri Lankan Players Exit Pakistan Tour Amid Safety Concerns

In a significant turn of events, eight Sri Lankan cricket players are returning home midway through their tour in Pakistan, citing safety concerns after a bomb blast in Islamabad. The explosion claimed 12 lives and heightened fears about security during the series.

The players' decision to leave has resulted in the cancellation of the second ODI, initially set to take place in Rawalpindi. Pakistan had narrowly won the first match in the series by six runs.

Sri Lanka Cricket has announced that replacements will be dispatched to continue the tri-nation series, which also includes Zimbabwe. The team had been wary given past attacks, including a memorable 2009 assault on their bus in Lahore.

