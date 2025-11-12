Left Menu

Sri Lankan Players Exit Pakistan Tour Amid Safety Concerns

Eight Sri Lankan cricketers are leaving the ongoing tour of Pakistan due to security fears, following a deadly explosion in Islamabad. This decision results in the cancellation of the second ODI in Rawalpindi. Sri Lanka Cricket plans to send replacements for the continued series involving Pakistan and Zimbabwe.

  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a significant turn of events, eight Sri Lankan cricket players are returning home midway through their tour in Pakistan, citing safety concerns after a bomb blast in Islamabad. The explosion claimed 12 lives and heightened fears about security during the series.

The players' decision to leave has resulted in the cancellation of the second ODI, initially set to take place in Rawalpindi. Pakistan had narrowly won the first match in the series by six runs.

Sri Lanka Cricket has announced that replacements will be dispatched to continue the tri-nation series, which also includes Zimbabwe. The team had been wary given past attacks, including a memorable 2009 assault on their bus in Lahore.

