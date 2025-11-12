Kolkata Police Heightens Security Ahead of India-South Africa Test Match

Kolkata Police have intensified security measures across the city, focusing particularly on the Eden Gardens area where the Test match between India and South Africa is set to begin. A senior officer announced robust protective arrangements for the stadium and its surroundings.

Special security protocols are in place to ensure the safe transit of both teams between their accommodations and practice venues. These heightened security measures are planned to remain throughout the five-day cricket event, as confirmed by officials.

An extensive traffic advisory has been issued by the Kolkata Police, aiming to manage mobility around the Maidan and Eden Gardens during the match days. There will be restrictions on goods vehicles from early morning to evening on match days, and public transport routes have been adjusted to maintain smooth traffic flow.

(With inputs from agencies.)