Kolkata Police Heightens Security Ahead of India-South Africa Test Match

The Kolkata Police have ramped up security ahead of the India-South Africa Test cricket match at Eden Gardens. Enhanced security and traffic arrangements are in place, with special measures for player safety and traffic regulation. These measures will remain during the match from November 14 to 18.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-11-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 23:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Police have intensified security measures across the city, focusing particularly on the Eden Gardens area where the Test match between India and South Africa is set to begin. A senior officer announced robust protective arrangements for the stadium and its surroundings.

Special security protocols are in place to ensure the safe transit of both teams between their accommodations and practice venues. These heightened security measures are planned to remain throughout the five-day cricket event, as confirmed by officials.

An extensive traffic advisory has been issued by the Kolkata Police, aiming to manage mobility around the Maidan and Eden Gardens during the match days. There will be restrictions on goods vehicles from early morning to evening on match days, and public transport routes have been adjusted to maintain smooth traffic flow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

