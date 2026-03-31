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Dairy Wagon Derailment Disrupts Chennai Rail Traffic

An empty dairy wagon derailed at Kommarapudi Railway Station, causing a two-hour disruption on the Chennai route. The goods train operated between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Renigunta. No injuries occurred. Railway authorities quickly restored traffic flow and launched an investigation into the cause of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:06 IST
Dairy Wagon Derailment Disrupts Chennai Rail Traffic
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An unexpected derailment of an empty dairy wagon at Kommarapudi Railway Station led to traffic disruptions on the Chennai route for two hours on Tuesday morning. The wagon was part of a goods train with cylindrical tanks running between New Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin and Renigunta, Andhra Pradesh's industrial hub.

Despite the derailment causing no casualties or injuries, rail movement toward Chennai was halted, while traffic to Vijayawada continued without interruption. The incident occurred at 07:27 hours, prompting immediate restoration efforts by railway authorities to normalize traffic.

Service in the Chennai direction resumed by 09:45 hours, restoring movement in both directions in a timely manner. The Vijayawada division has initiated a probe to determine the derailment's cause, as confirmed by a railway spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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