Mumbai Cricket Association Elects New Leadership with Resounding Support

Unmesh Khanvilkar has been elected as the secretary of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), while Jitendra Awhad secured the vice-presidency. The elections witnessed strong participation with major cricket figures in attendance. The new leadership team garnered significant support from prominent political figures, leading to an overwhelming victory for the Sharad Pawar-Ashish Shelar Group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 23:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Unmesh Khanvilkar emerged victorious as the new secretary of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) in the latest elections, held at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. The elections saw a remarkable turnout with 362 out of 375 votes cast, attended by cricket icons Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Vengsarkar, and chairman Ajit Agarkar among others.

Jitendra Awhad, a former housing minister and a prominent NCP MLA, secured the vice-president position, defeating Navin Shetty. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Naik was declared president, as seven contenders withdrew their nominations. Naik expressed gratitude to political stalwarts Devendra Fadnavis and Sharad Pawar for their unwavering backing.

Riding on the success of the Sharad Pawar-Ashish Shelar Group, the outcomes consolidated their leadership across 12 of the 16 available seats, marking a decisive victory. This election has set the momentum for a strong administrative period for the MCA from 2025 to 2028.

