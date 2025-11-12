Norwegian Soccer Star Faces Legal Battle Amidst World Cup Quest

One of Norwegian soccer's most crucial weeks faces potential disruption as Andreas Schjelderup, a leading player for Norway's national team and Benfica, admits he may be convicted for sharing an illegal video.

Following reports from Danish media about illegal content distribution, Schjelderup, who allegedly shared material involving minors, has publicly expressed remorse. He admits to forwarding a questionable video without realizing its content, describing his actions as unintentional but acknowledging the gravity of the situation.

As Norway aims to qualify for its first World Cup since 1998, securing a victory over Estonia is critical. The Norwegian Football Association, acknowledging Schjelderup's error, remains supportive while his case is pending. With influential figures like Erling Haaland on the team, the focus remains on clinching a World Cup berth despite the off-field distraction.

