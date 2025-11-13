Sri Lanka Cricketers Caught in Pakistan Safety Dilemma

Amid rising safety concerns, several Sri Lanka cricketers expressed their desire to return home from their Pakistan tour following a suicide bombing in Islamabad. The Sri Lanka Cricket board, however, has issued a stern directive for the team to remain on tour or risk repercussions.

The bombing, which claimed 12 lives, has added a layer of tension to the tour. Despite Sri Lanka scheduled to play Pakistan in the second ODI in Rawalpindi, players are apprehensive about their safety. The Sri Lanka Cricket board reassured them that safety measures are in place through coordination with the Pakistan Cricket Board and other authorities.

Sri Lanka's board emphasized the importance of continuing the tour, and warned that any player returning prematurely would be replaced, with their actions subject to review. This incident reopens old wounds from the 2009 attack on Sri Lankan players in Lahore, although Pakistan has improved security in urban centers and resumed test cricket in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)