Abhinav Mukund’s Fiery First Encounter with Dale Steyn: A Test of Resilience

Abhinav Mukund, the former Indian opener, vividly remembers his early encounter with South Africa's pace titan Dale Steyn. During a warm-up match in Nagpur, Mukund, then a young player, faced an intimidating delivery from Steyn, crafting an unforgettable moment in his cricket journey.

Mukund shared this experience on The Great Indian Cricket Show, recalling how Parthiv Patel, his partner, urged him to face Steyn first. The first ball struck Mukund on the thigh pads, highlighting the formidable speed of Steyn's bowling. This instance at the onset of his career stayed etched in Mukund's memory.

Despite a setback in the West Indies tour, Mukund's prolific performance, notably in the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy, established him as a formidable contender for India's Test squad. His tenacity and consistent domestic feats eventually led him to play significant innings in international Tests, underscoring his resilience and skill.