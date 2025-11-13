India's Bowling Dilemma: Axar's Utility or Kuldeep's Wickets?

India is grappling with a selection quandary ahead of their first Test against South Africa, as Skipper Shubman Gill revealed the choice between Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav remains unresolved. The final decision hinges on the pitch conditions at Eden Gardens.

Axar Patel's all-round skills make him a strong candidate under Head Coach Gautam Gambhir's strategy, which emphasizes batting depth. However, Kuldeep Yadav's impressive ability to take wickets in clusters complicates the matter, leaving the team in discussions until the day of the match.

India's top bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj, are automatic choices, while Akash Deep is favored as the third pacer. The team's strategy must be adaptable, with spin all-rounders and pace options crucial against the robust South African squad fresh from a tour of Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)