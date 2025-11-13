Left Menu

India's Bowling Dilemma: Axar's Utility or Kuldeep's Wickets?

India faces a selection dilemma for the bowling attack against South Africa, with Axar Patel's all-round abilities contending with Kuldeep Yadav's wicket-taking prowess. Head Coach Gautam Gambhir's inclination toward batting depth may favor Axar, yet Kuldeep's form leaves room for debate. Their decision depends on pitch conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:34 IST
India's Bowling Dilemma: Axar's Utility or Kuldeep's Wickets?
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • India

India is grappling with a selection quandary ahead of their first Test against South Africa, as Skipper Shubman Gill revealed the choice between Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav remains unresolved. The final decision hinges on the pitch conditions at Eden Gardens.

Axar Patel's all-round skills make him a strong candidate under Head Coach Gautam Gambhir's strategy, which emphasizes batting depth. However, Kuldeep Yadav's impressive ability to take wickets in clusters complicates the matter, leaving the team in discussions until the day of the match.

India's top bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj, are automatic choices, while Akash Deep is favored as the third pacer. The team's strategy must be adaptable, with spin all-rounders and pace options crucial against the robust South African squad fresh from a tour of Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Intelligence Failures and Economic Ties with China

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Intelligence Failures and Economic Ties with C...

 India
2
Tamil Nadu's Persistent Battle: The Mekedatu Dam Controversy

Tamil Nadu's Persistent Battle: The Mekedatu Dam Controversy

 India
3
USDA Cuts: A Return to 'American Principles'

USDA Cuts: A Return to 'American Principles'

 Global
4
Jio Champions Flexible Net Neutrality for 5G Innovation

Jio Champions Flexible Net Neutrality for 5G Innovation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025