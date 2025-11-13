Left Menu

Turkey's Football Scandal: A Bets and Bans Crisis

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) banned 102 players amid a betting probe, including prominent Galatasaray's Eren Elmali and Metehan Baltaci. The investigation led to the suspension of 1,024 players and officials, unveiling a widespread gambling issue among referees and players, shaking Turkish football's integrity.

  • Country:
  • Turkey

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has embarked on an extensive crackdown against illegal betting activities within its ranks, banning 102 players from the top two league tiers. The sanctions include well-known players, such as Galatasaray's Eren Elmali and Metehan Baltaci, and followed the suspension of numerous referees earlier this month due to similar allegations.

The investigation took a significant turn with the arrest of eight individuals, including a club chairman, and the staggering suspension of 1,024 players across all leagues. This development punctuated an escalating scandal in Turkish football, prompting the TFF's Professional Football Disciplinary Council (PFDK) to enforce bans ranging from 45 days to 12 months for those implicated.

Labeling the issue a "moral crisis," TFF President Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu highlighted the extent of the scandal, revealing that a majority of referees in professional leagues held betting accounts. Additionally, some referees were involved in extensive betting activities, placing thousands of bets on football matches, signaling a crisis in oversight and integrity.

