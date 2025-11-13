AIFF at Crossroads: Dual Post Clause Sparks Controversy
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is navigating a critical phase as it prepares for a Special General Body Meeting on November 24. This meeting aims to address a significant constitutional change that prevents office bearers from holding dual posts in both national and state associations.
Despite the Supreme Court's directives for swift adoption of the amendments, there's considerable pushback from state units against the move. The Supreme Court's October 15 mandate pressed AIFF to include Article 25.3 (c) and (d) in its constitution, aimed at preventing executive members from occupying positions in state bodies.
The controversy is unfolding as Indian football faces further challenges; notably, the Indian Super League's commercial rights remain unsold, leading to operational suspensions by prominent clubs. Furthermore, top players are voicing concerns as the impasse jeopardizes their careers and the broader football ecosystem.
