India vs South Africa: A Tense Start to Test Series

The first day of the much-anticipated Test series between India and South Africa kicked off with an intense session of play. South Africa, batting first, managed a total of 105 runs for three wickets at lunch, showcasing early resilience against the Indian bowling attack.

South African batsman Aiden Markram emerged as the standout performer for his team, scoring 31 runs before being caught by Pant off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling. Ryan Rickelton contributed 23 runs until he was clean bowled by Bumrah, who delivered an impressive performance on the pitch.

Bowler Kuldeep Yadav also made his mark by taking the wicket of Temba Bavuma. Notably, South African batsmen Wiaan Mulder and Tony de Zorzi remained not out at the crease, scoring 22 and 15 runs, respectively. The match promises an exciting continuation as both teams vie for a strong start in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)