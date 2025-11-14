Rohit Leads India's Junior Hockey Squad for FIH World Cup

The Indian hockey landscape is set to witness an exhilarating display as Rohit gears up to lead the junior men's team in the upcoming FIH World Cup, taking place in Tamil Nadu from November 28 to December 10. The announcement was made on Friday, with Rohit's appointment as captain stirring enthusiasm.

Under the mentorship of the esteemed PR Sreejesh, India's squad finds itself grouped in Pool B, alongside teams from Chile, Switzerland, and a late addition, Oman, which replaces Pakistan following their withdrawal citing security reasons.

With a roster carefully crafted by Sreejesh, incorporating players well-acquainted with high-stakes competition, the focus extends beyond skill to include mental resilience under pressure. The squad, having honed their skills in practice matches against senior counterparts in Bengaluru, exudes confidence, with Rohit particularly drawing on his recent success at the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia.

(With inputs from agencies.)