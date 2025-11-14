Left Menu

Mahreen Bhatia's Eagle Soars to Lead at Women's Pro Golf Tour

Amateur golfer Mahreen Bhatia delivered a remarkable performance at the Women's Pro Golf Tour 2025, securing a two-shot lead with an electric back nine and an eagle on the par-4 14th. She leads ahead of notable contenders such as Vani Kapoor and Sneha Singh amidst challenging conditions at Jaypee Wishtown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 13:24 IST
India golfer Mahreen Bhatia (Image: WPGT). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In an impressive display of skill, amateur golfer Mahreen Bhatia captured the lead at the Women's Pro Golf Tour 2025 with a stellar performance on the back nine, including an eagle on the par-4 14th. Her second-round score of 5-under 66, marked by an eagle, four birdies, and a single bogey, propelled her to an 8-under 134 for 36 holes at the Jaypee Wishtown golf course.

Hot on her heels, five-time 2025 winner Vani Kapoor sits at 6-under 136, trailing Bhatia by two strokes. Kapoor completed her second round with a confident birdie-birdie finish. Close behind, Sneha Singh ended at 4-under 138 after a challenging round, while Jahanvi Bakshi, with an exceptional 3-under 68, occupies the fourth position at 2-under 140.

The second day presented tougher scoring conditions, yielding only four under-par rounds. The cut was made at 10-over 152, and 24 players advanced to the final round. Among those who missed out were Shweta Mansingh, Neha Tripathi, and Vidhatri Urs, highlighting the competitive nature of the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

