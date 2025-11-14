Bumrah's Blitzkrieg: India Dominates South Africa in Opening Test

Jasprit Bumrah's outstanding five-wicket performance was pivotal in India's commanding display against South Africa at Eden Gardens during the opening test. The fast bowler dismantled the visitors for just 159, giving India a significant advantage on day one.

South Africa initially showed resilience with openers Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton combining for a half-century stand. However, Bumrah's precision soon dismantled their lineup, aided by crucial catches from Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel.

India's reply began steadily with KL Rahul and Washington Sundar at the crease, poised to extend their team's dominant position, while the absence of Kagiso Rabada left South Africa struggling to disrupt their flow.

