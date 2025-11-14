Joseph Parker's Potential Ban After Positive Dope Test

New Zealand's former heavyweight champion Joseph Parker has tested positive for cocaine, casting a shadow over his recent bout with Britain's Fabio Wardley. The alarming revelation came from Queensberry Promotions, managed by Frank Warren, confirming media reports.

The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) reported adverse findings from the October 25 test, conducted around Parker's fight with Wardley. As investigations continue, Queensberry has withheld further comment. The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC), still silent, will determine any potential ban length.

Parker, who lost his title to Anthony Joshua after winning it in 2016, now faces uncertainty. Comparisons are being drawn to British boxer Liam Cameron, who faced a four-year ban for a similar offense. The boxing world awaits further developments with anticipation.

(With inputs from agencies.)