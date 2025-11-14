Ollie Pope Silences Doubters with Century in England Warm-Up

Ollie Pope has responded to critics questioning his position at number three in England's Test lineup by delivering a stunning century during a challenging warm-up match on a sluggish Lilac Hill pitch in Perth. England is currently honing its strategies with this preparatory game against the Lions before their highly anticipated clash against Australia in the Ashes series on November 21 at Perth's Optus Stadium. After the England Lions amassed an imposing 375 despite an impressive six-wicket haul from Ben Stokes, the spotlight turned to the England XI's batsmen on the second day.

Openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley laid a solid foundation with a commanding 182-run partnership but England's batting order wobbled by losing four wickets for just 16 runs. Joe Root, striving to improve his Australian record, made a brief appearance scoring 1(12) after mistiming a shot from Matthew Potts. Harry Brook was dismissed for 2(16), chopped onto his stumps while attacking Nathan Gilchrist. Pope and Stokes revitalized the innings with an energetic 137-run stand, ensuring England didn't suffer further setbacks. Pope, under scrutiny at number three, reinforced management's confidence in him despite calls for young Jacob Bethell's inclusion, confirming his role as a key player.

Pope orchestrated the innings, hitting 16 fours and a towering six to reach his century off 113 balls, while Stokes contributed with a solid 77(109). Even though Matthew Potts, not anticipated to feature in the first Ashes Test, reminded selectors of his ability by taking 2/66 and causing a crucial collapse, Shoaib Bashir struggled with his off-spin but managed to claim Pope's wicket, ending his spell at 1/68 from 12 overs. Post-match, Crawley discussed his mindset, emphasizing rhythm and time spent at the crease in preparation for the series opener next week.

