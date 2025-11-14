Left Menu

Slovenian Tennis Triumph: Zidansek and Juan Outplay Netherlands in Billie Jean King Cup

Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juan led Slovenia to a commanding 2-0 lead against the Netherlands in the Billie Jean King Cup Group G playoff. Both showcased resilience and skill, overcoming early deficits and winning intense matches. Slovenia is set to face India next, with Juan optimistic despite the challenging crowd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:47 IST
In a stunning display of resilience and skill, Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juan propelled Slovenia to an unassailable 2-0 lead against the Netherlands in the Billie Jean King Cup Group G playoff. Zidansek triumphed over Arantaxa Rus with a decisive 6-1, 7-6 (6) victory.

Juan faced a formidable challenge from Suzan Lamens but emerged victorious after a grueling two-hour and 34-minute match, showcasing her ability to fight back from adverse positions. The match's intensity was palpable as Juan dug deep, delivering powerful forehands and accurate returns to secure a 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 win.

The Slovenian duo's success sets the stage for their upcoming clash against hosts India. Despite the crowd favoring their opponents, Juan remains optimistic, vowing strong performance and recognizing the spirited competition expected from the Indian team.

