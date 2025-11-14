Slovenia Triumphs in Epic Billie Jean King Cup Showdown

Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juan showcased exceptional resilience and skill, guiding Slovenia to a thrilling 2-1 victory over a favored Netherlands team in the Billie Jean King Cup Group G playoff.

In the second match, Juan delivered a spectacular performance against Suzan Lamens. Despite early setbacks, she secured a remarkable 7-6, 4-6, 6-3 victory to clinch the tie.

Slovenia will now face India on Saturday, with the winner earning a place in next year's Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers, marking a significant milestone for the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)