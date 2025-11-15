Left Menu

Indian Boxers Aim for Glory at World Boxing Cup Finals

Indian boxers are set to compete in the World Boxing Cup Finals, aiming to finish the season strongly and earn crucial ranking points. With nearly 130 participants from 18 countries, including Olympic medallists, the event is pivotal for India's hopes at upcoming major tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 15-11-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 10:30 IST
Indian Boxers Aim for Glory at World Boxing Cup Finals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indian boxers are gearing up for the World Boxing Cup Finals, an event poised to close their season on a triumphant note while securing vital ranking points. The Finals kick off this Sunday, reflecting the new structure by World Boxing, the sport's international governing body.

The competition, essential for ranking and seedings ahead of Asian and Commonwealth Games next year, features Indian entries in all 20 weight classes. Leading the women's squad is the two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen, alongside accomplished compatriots Jaismine Lamboria and Minakshi Hooda.

The men's team, despite earlier setbacks, looks to reclaim glory through standout performances from Abhinash Jamwal and Hitesh Gulia. Overall, around 130 boxers, including a selection of Olympic medallists, will compete at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik stadium, making the event a highlight in the boxing calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Boosts Progress on India’s High-Speed Rail Dream

PM Modi Boosts Progress on India’s High-Speed Rail Dream

 India
2
India's Resilient Comeback: A Cricketing Battle

India's Resilient Comeback: A Cricketing Battle

 Global
3
Palestinian Leadership Crisis: President Mahmoud Abbas at 90

Palestinian Leadership Crisis: President Mahmoud Abbas at 90

 Egypt
4
Adv. Ravindra K. Dwivedi: Advocating for Social Unity and Public Welfare

Adv. Ravindra K. Dwivedi: Advocating for Social Unity and Public Welfare

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025