Indian Boxers Aim for Glory at World Boxing Cup Finals

Indian boxers are gearing up for the World Boxing Cup Finals, an event poised to close their season on a triumphant note while securing vital ranking points. The Finals kick off this Sunday, reflecting the new structure by World Boxing, the sport's international governing body.

The competition, essential for ranking and seedings ahead of Asian and Commonwealth Games next year, features Indian entries in all 20 weight classes. Leading the women's squad is the two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen, alongside accomplished compatriots Jaismine Lamboria and Minakshi Hooda.

The men's team, despite earlier setbacks, looks to reclaim glory through standout performances from Abhinash Jamwal and Hitesh Gulia. Overall, around 130 boxers, including a selection of Olympic medallists, will compete at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik stadium, making the event a highlight in the boxing calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)