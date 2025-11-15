Brendan Doggett Eyes a Glorious Test Debut as Ashes Loom

Australian fast bowler Brendan Doggett is eyeing an international debut as he finds himself in the squad for the upcoming Ashes series. Having impressed in the Sheffield Shield with two five-wicket hauls for South Australia, Doggett's form caught the selectors' attention, earning him a spot in Australia's 15-man squad for the first Test in Perth.

Although Test regulars Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Scott Boland occupy the frontline positions, the 31-year-old remains hopeful of his baggy green cap moment. Hazlewood's recent hamstring scare heightened Doggett's chances, though the senior bowler fortunately avoided serious injury.

A triumphant season comes after years of battling injuries for Doggett, who relocated to South Australia in 2021 to rejuvenate his career. Now feeling 'the best he has ever felt,' Doggett's journey back to full fitness has been laborious yet rewarding. With 190 wickets in 50 first-class matches, he feels it's the perfect time to potentially step into a Test role.

