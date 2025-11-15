Mayank Markande's Triumphant Return to Mumbai Indians

In an exciting move for cricket fans, leg-spinner Mayank Markande is making his way back to the Mumbai Indians, after being traded from the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The 28-year-old cricketer, known for his versatile spin abilities, debuted with Mumbai Indians in 2019 and made a significant impact by taking three wickets in his first match.

Markande's return to Mumbai promises to reinforce their bowling lineup, offering an aggressive spin option adaptable to different pitch conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)