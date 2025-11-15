Left Menu

Mayank Markande's Triumphant Return to Mumbai Indians

Leg-spinner Mayank Markande is set to rejoin Mumbai Indians after being traded from Kolkata Knight Riders. The 28-year-old, who has played a T20I for India and previously impressed with Mumbai, reunites with the team ahead of the new season, potentially enhancing their spin options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-11-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 11:40 IST
In an exciting move for cricket fans, leg-spinner Mayank Markande is making his way back to the Mumbai Indians, after being traded from the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The 28-year-old cricketer, known for his versatile spin abilities, debuted with Mumbai Indians in 2019 and made a significant impact by taking three wickets in his first match.

Markande's return to Mumbai promises to reinforce their bowling lineup, offering an aggressive spin option adaptable to different pitch conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

