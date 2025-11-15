Mayank Markande's Triumphant Return to Mumbai Indians
Leg-spinner Mayank Markande is set to rejoin Mumbai Indians after being traded from Kolkata Knight Riders. The 28-year-old, who has played a T20I for India and previously impressed with Mumbai, reunites with the team ahead of the new season, potentially enhancing their spin options.
In an exciting move for cricket fans, leg-spinner Mayank Markande is making his way back to the Mumbai Indians, after being traded from the Kolkata Knight Riders.
The 28-year-old cricketer, known for his versatile spin abilities, debuted with Mumbai Indians in 2019 and made a significant impact by taking three wickets in his first match.
Markande's return to Mumbai promises to reinforce their bowling lineup, offering an aggressive spin option adaptable to different pitch conditions.
