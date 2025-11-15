India's Resilient Comeback: A Cricketing Battle

India demonstrated their resilience by recovering from a top-order collapse to post a score of 138 for four, maintaining their path towards a first-innings lead against South Africa on the second day of the opening test.

Captain Shubman Gill had to retire hurt early in the innings but is expected to return. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja and Dhruv Jurel steadied the innings at the lunch break, following South Africa's total of 159.

Washington Sundar and Rishabh Pant exhibited determination, with Sundar hitting a six before getting caught at slip, and Pant playing aggressively, surviving a near-catch and scoring briskly before being dismissed by Corbin Bosch.

